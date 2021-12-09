ZBG Token (ZT) One Day Volume Hits $149,294.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $149,294.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.