Zebi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $711,122.53 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $711,122.53 and approximately $3,499.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,103,997,001 coins and its circulating supply is 845,898,942 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.