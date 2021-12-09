Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post earnings per share of $4.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.40 and the lowest is $4.24. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $605.39 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $363.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

