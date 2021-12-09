Zenfuse Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $471,261.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,573,327 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

