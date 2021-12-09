ZENZO Price Down 11% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $956,098.97 and approximately $87.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00186502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003238 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.00558304 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060346 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

