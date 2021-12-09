Zero (ZER) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.52 million and $15,434.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00346736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00144186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00090576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,807,326 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

