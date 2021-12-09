Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Cap Hits $23.63 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $23.63 million and $1.39 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00218889 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

