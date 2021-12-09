ZINC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $234.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $34,101.08 and $234.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00220038 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.