Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $229.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

