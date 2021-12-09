Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

