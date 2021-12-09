Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.11.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $311.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.09 and a 200 day moving average of $264.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $1,262,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,739,001 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

