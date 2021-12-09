Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,815. The firm has a market cap of $750.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

