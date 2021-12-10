-$0.05 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.80 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

