$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. DZS posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $372.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DZS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DZS by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DZS by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

