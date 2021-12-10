-$0.12 EPS Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.36). LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 161,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.56. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

