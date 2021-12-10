$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.13. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

