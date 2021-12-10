-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). Appian posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 38.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Appian by 59.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.42. 802,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.