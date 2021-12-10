$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 4,613,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

