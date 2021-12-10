$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

