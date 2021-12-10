$0.59 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.54. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,794. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

