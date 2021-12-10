$0.76 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.88. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.