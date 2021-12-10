$0.98 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.06. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 481,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

