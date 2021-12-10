-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.