0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Cap of $789,832.81

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $789,832.81 and approximately $71,188.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00209254 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

