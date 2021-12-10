$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

ELAN opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $9,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

