$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

