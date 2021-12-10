$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $527.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.94. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

