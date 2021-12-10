$1.66 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.76. Watsco posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 98,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,272. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1 year low of $217.72 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

