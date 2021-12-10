$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

