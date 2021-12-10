$11.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $12.18 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $58.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $59.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $396.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $237.10 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

