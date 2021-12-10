$155.07 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce sales of $155.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.75 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $813.54 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $951.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

