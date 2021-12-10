$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $111,948. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.