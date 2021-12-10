$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $111,948. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

