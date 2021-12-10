16,819 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Semler Scientific comprises 1.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

