$17.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $17.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $67.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $68.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LMT opened at $343.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.64. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.
Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
