17,909 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

JSML opened at $63.54 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.