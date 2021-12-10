18,727 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,421 shares of company stock valued at $92,758,833. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

