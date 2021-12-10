1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $123,644.60

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $123,644.60 and approximately $501,921.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

