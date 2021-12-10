1MillionNFTs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $536,819.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $129,360.53 and approximately $536,819.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

