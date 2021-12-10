$2.08 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.02. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. 615,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,621. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

