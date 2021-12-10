$2.14 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.11. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,888. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

