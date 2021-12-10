$2.14 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.18. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

NYSE RL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,642. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

