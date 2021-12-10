$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

