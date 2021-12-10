$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.85. The stock had a trading volume of 132,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.76. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

