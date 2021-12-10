$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce $2.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.