$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce $2.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

