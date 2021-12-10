$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.81. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.