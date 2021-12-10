$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amphenol by 1,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

