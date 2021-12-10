$2.82 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.32. 611,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.