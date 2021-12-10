20,248 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

