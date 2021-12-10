$204.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post sales of $204.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.40 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $914.74 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

