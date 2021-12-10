$21.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $21.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Humana by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $452.28 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.